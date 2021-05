TriCounty Health Department continues their mission to make available the COVID-19 vaccination to every person in the TriCounty health district that can and wants to get the vaccine. Health Officer Kirk Benge reports that there has been some increase in this corner of the state. Locally, numbers had been staying around 35 new cases a week for nearly 2 months but this week jumped to 54 new cases. That makes for 125 active cases as of Tuesday. Benge reminds the public also that COVID-19 is still out there and the vaccine is available free of charge. TriCounty Health Department in Vernal is now offering Wednesday Pfizer Day. Make appointments at 435-247-1159 for Wednesday from noon to 2 pm for anyone 12 years old and older for a COVID-19 vaccine. TriCounty Health Department will have a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Shootout at Manila High School on May 19th from 3 to 5 pm. TriCounty Health will be at Duchesne High School on May 20th from 2 to 4:30 pm to administer COVID-19 vaccine to the public 12 and older. 18 and older can choose to ask for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.