newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Thousands of service members return to San Diego

By City News Service
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdY4Q_0a7LM2Mf00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thousands of service members with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and USS Russell arrived home in San Diego on Friday.

More than 5,000 sailors and Marines of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group arrived off the coast of Southern California this morning and will conclude a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th Fleet areas of operation.

Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the ships of the ready group will disembark at Camp Pendleton.

USS Makin Island, USS San Diego and USS Somerset will return to port at Naval Base San Diego following the offload. A contingent of USMC personnel will remain aboard the ships for the pier side arrival.

"I am so proud of the resilience and strength of character our sailors and Marines displayed while serving our nation across four different fleets," said Capt. Henry Kim, Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group commander. "Despite the additional challenges of protecting a COVID-free bubble within the ARG, our Blue-Green Team determinedly exemplified the mottos of all three ships, `Gung Ho!' `Stay Classy!' and `Let's Roll!"'

The group is comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island and amphibious transport dock ships USS San Diego and USS Somerset.

It departed Nov.10, after completing a pre-deployment sequester and back-to-back at-sea exercises in October.

Also Friday, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell returned to San Diego Friday, following a deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations.

The Russell crew left San Diego in early December to take part in a sustainment exercise with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group before deploying to the Indo-Pacific last Dec. 23.

"Russell's `Red Dragons' demonstrated that no matter the tasking, whether it is assisting those in need, supporting partnerships with allies, or integrating with joint forces -- from the Southern Hemisphere to the Arctic region -- we are able to accomplish an incredible variety of missions wherever we are needed," said Cmdr. James Hopp, the ship's commanding officer. "This crew has shown remarkable resilience and skill, and should be especially proud of what they accomplished this deployment."

While operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet, Russell's crew conducted operations in Oceania and also worked with the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Papua, New Guinea. While operating in the Indian Ocean, Russell participated in a joint force maritime exercise with the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Ships#Marshall Islands#Service Members#Team Members#Crew Members#Southern California#Marines#Marine Expeditionary Unit#Covid#Arg#Blue Green Team#Cmdr#The U S 7th Fleet#The Indian Navy#Indian Air Force#Uss San Diego#Uss Somerset#Usmc Personnel#Port#7th Fleet Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Why San Diego Faces A Very Real Tsunami Threat

San Diego's coastline has a greater potential for tsunamis than experts previously believed, reports KGTV. A recent report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America shows that strike-slip faults along the California coast pose a serious threat of tsunamis in the area.
EnvironmentPosted by
The US Sun

Rare tsunami danger threatens San Diego coast, experts warn it could destroy businesses after being triggered by quakes

FAULT lines off the coast of California in San Diego might cause tsunamis that could damage businesses in the harbor, according to a new report. A report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America said that strike-slip faults that could cause those tsunamis were found along the coast of California.