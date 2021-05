Want to improve your odds of passing the bar exam? Try moving to Sin City. Twelve people who call Las Vegas home passed the February 2021 bar exam, according to a list of successful test-takers posted May 9 by the California state bar. That may not seem like a big number, but more people in Las Vegas are in line to become California-licensed lawyers than applicants who registered with addresses in Chicago (9), Houston (7), Denver (5) and Phoenix (3). About a dozen residents of Washington, D.C., also passed the exam.