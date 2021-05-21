newsbreak-logo
Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka Corporate Center sells for $11.25M

By Dylan Thomas
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 4 days ago
The flex industrial building, located near the Interstate 494-Highway 62 interchange, was 100% leased at the time of the sale.

