Two 90-Ton Transformers Delivered To Barkley Powerplant

The US government is set to open California's Pacific coast to offshore wind farms, officials announced Tuesday, adding to the approval of the nation's biggest wind project to date off Massachusetts. The opening up of California waters came after a resolution to longstanding opposition from the Pentagon, which uses the ocean waters for military exercises and had put swaths of coast off limits to the industry, officials said. This now gives the green light to the "first commercial scale offshore clean energy projects" on the West Coast, the White House said in a statement. Two areas have already been identified off the central part of California near Morro Bay and the northern coast off Humboldt County.