Two 90-Ton Transformers Delivered To Barkley Powerplant

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that two 90-ton transformers were delivered on a barge via the Cumberland River this week, the Barkley Powerplant will be transforming its switchyard. Nashville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman, Lee Roberts says the special payload that arrived Wednesday at the Barkley Powerplant in Kuttawa had a long journey from a factory in Poland, where they were manufactured by EthosEnergy. He says the transformers were shipped across the Atlantic Ocean to Galveston, Texas, and then moved up the Inland Waterway System to a boat ramp below Barkley Dam for offloading.

