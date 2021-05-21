newsbreak-logo
Museums

Rhythm of Revolution

By Rosita Torres
columbusblack.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Afro-American Museum presents a new exhibit, called Rhythm of Revolution, that maps the visual flow of cultural change in America from 1619 to the present day. Black artists and activists transformed our nation by drawing on deeply rooted African traditions, interpreting contemporary challenges, and painting a way forward into a better future. This exhibit concept was developed by the NAAMCC and executed by a supervised class of Wright State graduate students in Public History. Rhythm of Revolution explores just some of the names who lay down the beat of change. The exhibit will run from May 15th – August 14th, 2021.

