Lee-Yang: Surviving COVID presented the Hmong community with an impossible choice. Mourn the dead together or stay safe on our own?
A year ago, May 2020, my friends and I gathered for a Zoom happy hour. It was the first time we’d seen each other during the pandemic. “We all need to come out of this pandemic alive,” said one friend. Unbeknownst to us, she’d had COVID back in January and had nearly died. I held onto her words, unwilling to imagine a world where each of us became another statistic.sahanjournal.com