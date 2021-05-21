newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lee-Yang: Surviving COVID presented the Hmong community with an impossible choice. Mourn the dead together or stay safe on our own?

By May Lee-Yang
Posted by 
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A year ago, May 2020, my friends and I gathered for a Zoom happy hour. It was the first time we’d seen each other during the pandemic. “We all need to come out of this pandemic alive,” said one friend. Unbeknownst to us, she’d had COVID back in January and had nearly died. I held onto her words, unwilling to imagine a world where each of us became another statistic.

sahanjournal.com
Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
540
Followers
462
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmong People#Hmong Americans#We Are Your Friends#Family Member#American Family#Close Friends#Single Family Homes#Facebook#Vietnamese#Asian Descent Network#Hmong Refugees#Relatives#Love#Goodbye#Funerals#Funeral Homes#Man#Unbeknownst#Community#Soldiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Relationship Advicetodaysparent.com

Will your relationships survive the rifts caused by COVID choices?

It was about four or five months into the pandemic when Lisa Francis’s* eight-year-old daughter started getting sleepover invites from another family. Francis, who lives in Orillia, Ont., had been diligently following public health guidance, so she said no. “And the other mom said, ‘Oh, right, you’re still doing the...
Public Healthjoincake.com

Funeral Etiquette 101: What to Do, Bring & Say

Attending a funeral is never easy. Depending on your relationship to the deceased, you could be struggling with feelings of grief and sadness. The funeral is an opportunity to find closure and say your last farewell to your loved one. This tradition of honoring the dead has been a part...
Davis, CAMedscape News

Healthy Davis Together: A Model for Community Control of COVID-19

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. WebMD's Chief Medical Officer, John Whyte, MD, speaks with Bradley Pollock, PhD, Associate Dean of Public Health Sciences, UC Davis, about the success of the Healthy Davis Together project: a partnership between the University of California, Davis, and the city of Davis, California, to control COVID-19 in their community.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Sahan Journal

Black and Latino people in Minneapolis are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at half the rate of white people. We asked Minnesota’s vaccine equity director what’s going on.

When Sahan Journal last spoke with Dr. Nathan Chomilo, the state had just released vaccination rates by race for the first time, after much anticipation. This came in early March, two months into the state’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The results, by many measures, were dismal. Black, Latino, and...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Sahan Journal

Indian community in Minnesota holds fundraisers—and grieves—as COVID devastates families and friends overseas.

Since a large wave of COVID-19 infections hit India last month, Kiran Bandi has been constantly checking in on his family overseas. Bandi, who left India in 1994, and moved to Minnesota in 2006, is originally from Hyderabad, a large industrial and tech city in the southern part of the country. Much of his family, including his father and several cousins, lives there. As of last week, one of these cousins was in the hospital and on supplemental oxygen after testing positive for COVID-19.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Family-owned taco restaurant survives its first year despite Covid-19

Angel Cabrera has had a rollercoaster year. In the year since opening Tacos Doña Lena, Cabrera has appeared on the cover of local LGBT publication OutSmart Magazine and has had his restaurant featured on Yelp’s community list of Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021. Cabrera credits word of mouth as well as his mother and her homestyle cooking with getting this far, surviving Covid-19 and establishing his restaurant as a Spring Branch favorite.
Orlando, FLheritagefl.com

Important community-wide event: Let's get educated together about the dangers of drugs in our own back yard

Within a year, in the Orlando area several of our beloved Jewish young adults died due to an accidental drug overdose. Statistically, it is likely that someone close to you will suffer from a substance use disorder in the coming years. How will you recognize the signs? Are there signs? And if you sense something is wrong, what do you do? If you are sure someone you love is dealing with substance use disorder, whom do you turn to for help?
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

Covid-19: Families urged to stay safe as they celebrate Eid

Families are being urged to stay Covid safe as they celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr. Public Health England (PHE) and Islamic Relief UK said people should continue to meet outdoors and limit physical interaction as they come together to mark the end of Ramadan. Professor Yvonne Doyle, PHE...
MinoritiesThe Review

“Try Guy” Eugene Lee Yang speaks to university community

In honor of Asian American Heritage month, the Asian Pacific Islander Student Association (APSA) and the Lavender Programming Board hosted Eugene Lee Yang, a former member of a group Buzzfeed workers known as “The Try Guys.”. In addition to Yang, the group includes Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld....
Saint Paul, MNmprnews.org

U Regent, Hmong community leader Kao Ly Ilean Her dies at 52

Kao Ly Ilean Her, a pioneering leader in Minnesota's Hmong community and the first Hmong person to serve on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, died Thursday. She was 52. Her, who was elected to the regents in 2019, served for 15 years as the executive director of the...
South Bend, INabc57.com

Friends who survived 2019 shooting graduate together

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- December 1, 2019 is a day that changed Raven Derrickson and Deja Johnson's lives forever. “It was one of those positions where you don’t want to be in,” IUSB Alumn Deja Johnson said. Raven and Deja were just about to get out their car after a night...
Leelanau County, MItraverseticker.com

Stay Home, Stay Safe – An Artful Collaboration

Over 350 middle & high school art students from around Leelanau County are currently utilizing paper maché masks to create artworks that reflect their individual responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. An exhibit of these works will run from May 16-27.
Lewistown, PASentinel

God expects us to be accountable for our choices

In the last article I focused on the doctrine of predestination and how that should affect our lives. Now we want to look at human responsibility and accountability. God made us accountable for our actions, and we will be held responsible for all we think, say, and do. In some ways, the two words (accountable and responsible) are almost interchangeable.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Sahan Journal

Racial and health inequities have been part of Minnesota’s ‘“normal.’” That needs to change.

When it comes to the health of Minnesota, systemic and structural racism are the ultimate underlying condition. While our state is considered one of the healthiest in the country, the stark truth is that Minnesotans who identify as Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian Pacific Islander, or as other people of color have less opportunity for good health and experience worse health outcomes. In fact, Minnesota has some of the greatest racial health inequities in the nation.
Skin Carethecampuscurrent.com

Stay safe in sun, nurse advises

Students learned the risks of day drinking and other summer sun safety tips during a wellness event last week. Cynthia Tawney, a student peer leader with the college’s alcohol and sexual violence prevention program, said drinking and exposure to the sun don’t mix well. “When you’re out in the sun...