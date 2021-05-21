newsbreak-logo
Outdoor Aquatic Center set to open mid-June, lifeguards still needed

 4 days ago

The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department has tentatively set the opening of the Outdoor Aquatic Center for Monday, June 14. Tentative because the department is still in need of lifeguards. Parks and Recreation has many people scheduled to take the lifeguard training course, which is a prerequisite for employment as a lifeguard and provides the necessary certification to patrol the pools. With the current numbers in the pipeline, there are still approximately 80 more lifeguards needed to staff both facilities at previous years’ levels.

