Swiss company's broadband blimps to provide internet to Navajo Nation

A remote Native American tribe is among the first users of Elon Musk’s Starlink space internet project after it connected to SpaceX’s constellation of satellites.The Hoh Tribe in Washington State said Starlink’s high-speed broadband enabled remote learning and telehealth appointments during the coronavirus pandemic for the first time. “We’re very remote. The last eight years I felt like we’ve been paddling up river with a spoon and almost getting nowhere with getting internet to the reservation," said Melvinjohn Ashue, vice chairman of the Hoh Tribe.“It seemed like out of nowhere, SpaceX came up and just catapulted us into the 21st century.”There...