Diamond Supply Co., Nautica Partner for Capsule Collection

Gucci is returning to the Hamptons on Friday with a permanent location in East Hampton, its only location in the East End. The two-floor boutique, at 17 Newtown Lane, spans more than 2,000 square feet and showcases men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, eyewear, children’s wear, Gucci Beauty and Gucci Decor. It will also feature pieces from its Ouverture collection that was shown in November, and will carry some of the exclusive capsules such as GG Multi and Precious Gems. They are also bringing a Precious Gems dedicated Gucci Pin to East Hampton, showcasing its “Beloved” handbags in an immersive, dedicated environment, reflecting creative director Alessandro Michele’s approach to luxury fashion. The handbag is presented as a work of art, and a futuristic, neon installation is constructed using crates, packing bands and chips to create a dream-like hub.