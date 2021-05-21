newsbreak-logo
Business

Diamond Supply Co., Nautica Partner for Capsule Collection

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago


Nautica has teamed with Diamond Supply Co. on a 40-piece capsule that launches today. The collection is designed to reflect the heritage of both brands and combines a street aesthetic with technical features intended to bring “the water to the streets.”. Diamond Supply’s founder, Nicholas Tershay, aka Nick Diamond, has...

