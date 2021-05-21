Ohio Black Expo Expands It’s Virtual Experience For 2021

The Ohio Black Expo and Cultural Festival celebrates the past, present, and future of Ohio’s people, places, businesses, and organizations. This multi-day, family-friendly event during Memorial Day weekend draws thousands from around the state of Ohio, surrounding states, and beyond! Expo week begins in the days leading up to Memorial Day Weekend, which is May 26th – May 30th this year with free registration for all events. A custom app will be used for easy access to each event from any device.