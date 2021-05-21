newsbreak-logo
Rock Hill woman, Orangeburg man charged in a Fort Mill attack against another woman

By Andrew Dys
Rock Hill Herald
 4 days ago

A Rock Hill woman and Orangeburg man have been charged in the January kidnap and sex attack against a Fort Mill woman, officials said. Amaiya Talia Givens, 21, and Jerry J.C. Kinard, 35, each are charged with attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges are connected to the Jan. 30 attack against a woman at a Fort Mill apartment, according to Fort Mill Police Department and court records.

www.heraldonline.com
York County, SCWBTV

Driver charged in deadly wreck involving three motorcycles in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver has been charged in a five-vehicle wreck that killed a motorcycle passenger Sunday afternoon in York County. Troopers say Robert Ormand has been charged in the crash with felony DUI with death, felony DUI with great bodily injury, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
York County, SCRock Hill Herald

Motorcycle passenger killed in 5-vehicle crash in York County near Rock Hill

A motorcycle passenger was killed Sunday in a five-vehicle crash near Rock Hill, officials said. The collision involving three motorcycles, a truck and a car happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Galleria Boulevard and Anderson Road close to Interstate 77 just outside the Rock Hill city limits, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Mental HealthLebanon-Express

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Orangeburg County, SCWIS-TV

Troopers: 1 dead in early morning Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Orangeburg County. Authorities say the crash happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday morning on Cannon Bridge Road. Troopers say the crash occurred when the driver of a...
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Person dies in Orangeburg County crash

A person died early Saturday in a crash on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins. The accident occurred at 2:20 a.m. as a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south. The truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver...
Rock Hill, SCcn2.com

CN2 Newscast 5-14-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) We are learning more about the death of a one year old in Lancaster and police say the parents have been arrested in the case. Plus, as we wrap up the first week of work on I-77 Catawba River Bridge project we are learning more on what traffic patterns have looked like and new alternative routes to take in the mornings and afternoons.
Orangeburg, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

One person dead in early morning collision in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single fatal collision that happened in Orangeburg early Saturday. A Chevrolet Pickup was driving south on Cannon Bridge Road when it went off the road and hit a tree, according to SCHP. The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. in...
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Orangeburg County jury: Man acquitted in fatal shooting

An Orangeburg County jury acquitted a St. Matthews man of murder and other charges on Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Kevin Keezel, 28, of Sunny Plain Road, had faced the charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and armed robbery. Authorities claimed he shot and...