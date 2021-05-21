Rock Hill woman, Orangeburg man charged in a Fort Mill attack against another woman
A Rock Hill woman and Orangeburg man have been charged in the January kidnap and sex attack against a Fort Mill woman, officials said. Amaiya Talia Givens, 21, and Jerry J.C. Kinard, 35, each are charged with attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges are connected to the Jan. 30 attack against a woman at a Fort Mill apartment, according to Fort Mill Police Department and court records.www.heraldonline.com