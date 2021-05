In Berkeley, California, more than three-quarters of residents over age 16 have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But the numbers vary widely by neighborhood: In one of the city’s wealthier zip codes, 100% have reportedly gotten vaccinated. (In fact, the city’s dashboard says that more than 100% have been vaccinated.) In another zip code, only about 40% have. But the city as a whole reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 23.