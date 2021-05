MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the heat is on this weekend, relief is on the way for the weekend. After a brief dip Tuesday, we’ll really push those temperatures higher through Friday. AFternoon highs top out around 90° along the Grand Strand, climbing closer to 94° away from the immediate coastline. Factor in the humidity and the heat index could approach 100° at times. Rain chance remains very slim with most spots completely dry through Friday.