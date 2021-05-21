newsbreak-logo
‘Buffy, the Vampire Slayer’ Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Positive Memories of Show After Coming Forward About Joss Whedon

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago
Charisma Carpenter played Cordelia Chase on Buffy, the Vampire Slayer. After three seasons in Sunnydale, Cordelia moved to Los Angeles where she was a star on the spinoff series Angel. Angel wrote Cordelia out of the show in season 4. On Feb. 10, Carpenter posted a description of her experiences with Joss Whedon including what led to her firing.

