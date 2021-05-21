newsbreak-logo
'Victoria' Season 4: PBS Series Is On Hiatus, But Star Jenna Coleman Has Hinted It Will Return

It's been more than two years since we last saw a new episode of PBS's Victoria. Season 3 of the costume drama starring Jenna Coleman as the U.K.'s second-longest-reigning monarch premiered in the U.S. in January 2019. Since then, fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting a fourth season, but so far, there's been little news about when — or even if — new episodes might arrive. But recently, Coleman hinted that things are happening behind the scenes and Victoria might eventually return to the small screen.

