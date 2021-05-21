The Hawks have a chance to make the world notice them
When last the Hawks broke a playoff drought, they had gone seven seasons and four coaches without partaking of the postseason. That rebuild was launched by Billy Knight. It lasted long enough for him to draft two guys named Josh in Round 1 of the 2004 draft and spend Round 1 picks the next two years on guys named Williams. It lasted long enough for the Hawks’ owners – the never-to-be-forgotten Atlanta Spirit – to wind up in court, the legal kind, over Joe Johnson.www.ajc.com