Bill to end ICE partnerships with NJ jails advances in Legislature

One of the key financial safety measures instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic by Gov. Phil Murphy was a moratorium on evictions in New Jersey. But that won’t last long more, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver pointed out Friday as she joined others in urging residents and landlords affected by the pandemic to apply for rental assistance. There’s $353 million in rental assistance for low- and moderate-income households that have taken a hit to their incomes during the public health crisis. And the state Department of Community Affairs is set to receive an additional $272 million for such assistance from American Rescue Plan funds.