Bill to end ICE partnerships with NJ jails advances in Legislature
A bill that would put an end to New Jersey jail partnerships with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is moving through the Legislature. The proposal, which got the approval of the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee on Thursday, would prevent any private, state or local governments from agreeing to new contracts to house immigrant detainees. It would also stop the renewal of existing contracts.