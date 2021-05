Cities: Skylines has come to dominate the city builder genre so much over the last six years that it's easy to forget how close it came to not existing. Back when it was still just an idea, SimCity was the big dog, even though it had been years since the last one—the simplified spin-off, SimCity: Societies. Nothing had been able to knock the older SimCity 4 off its perch, and a lack of publisher confidence made it difficult for a new contender to step in and challenge it.