Iowa football had four former players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Defensive end Chauncey Golston was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was taken in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings, defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon also heard his name in the fifth round as he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers, and linebacker Nick Niemann heard his name called in the 6th round by the Los Angeles Chargers.