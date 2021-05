NESQUEHONING, Pa. — It might not be showing its age all that much on the outside, but the inside of the Carbon County Animal Shelter in Nesquehoning needs repairs. "It's an older building and we are finally going to do some updates. I am glad the commissioners are on board with that and hoping to see some improvements soon. It will be better for the dogs, safer for the staff and we are on the right track to getting there," said Tom Connors, the shelter manager.