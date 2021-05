Does our nation’s Constitution guarantee a woman’s right to have her pregnancy terminated?. The answer to that question has long depended, of course, on whom you ask. But since 1973, one opinion has been paramount. That’s when the U.S. Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that allowed women the right to choose to end their pregnancies. Not that Roe was the last word, however. Ever since, abortion opponents have wanted to find some way either to overturn or limit the ruling.