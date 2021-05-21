Clanton Council considers Public Works uniforms
The Clanton City Council discussed purchasing Public Works employee uniforms in their work session on May 20. The uniforms would be for city workers in the sanitation, street, beautification, parks and water works areas. The uniforms will have high visibility features built in, eliminating the need for high visibility vests to be worn as well. This would help protect city workers and give them a more professional look, according to Jeff Zissette, director of public works.