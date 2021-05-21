newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

GBI: Jacksonville man captured in Georgia, will face 2 murder charges for man’s death

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UY4iX_0a7LJi7b00

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced the arrest of Willie James Rogers of Jacksonville who was tracked down in Montgomery County earlier this week.

On Monday, May 17, Georgia investigators say Rogers, 35, shot and killed 20-year-old Zacheriah Wright of Toombs County.

Wright, according to his obituary, attended Toombs County Schools where he played football, wrestled, played baseball and soccer, and loved the Bulldogs.

The GBI said Rogers is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is currently incarcerated at the Toombs County Detention Center.

View All 25 Commentsarrow_down
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
36K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Jacksonville, FL
Obituaries
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, GA
Montgomery County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Montgomery County, GA
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Obituary#Baseball#Crime#Murder Charges#Felony Murder#Felony Charges#Gbi#Toombs County Schools#Bulldogs#Georgia Investigators#Man#Malice Murder#Face#This Week#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Russell Tillis to be sentenced June 1 in Joni Gunter’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Russell Tillis, the Jacksonville man convicted in the murder and dismemberment of 30-year-old Joni Gunter, will be sentenced June 1. Tillis, 60, was found guilty in April of first-degree murder, kidnapping and dismemberment in Gunter’s death. Since Tillis was found guilty of first-degree murder, that set him...
Jacksonville, FLFirst Coast News

Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting incident near the Brentwood area on Sunday evening. Around 11:15, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were dispatched to 1000 Golfair Boulevard in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and contacted a man...
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Georgia StateWSIL TV

Lawyers say detainees in Georgia jail are being denied pens

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for inmates in a Georgia jail say their clients are being denied access to pens, effectively eliminating their ability to communicate with counsel by mail. Civil rights groups in July sued Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates, alleging they weren’t taking proper precautions to protect people in their custody against the coronavirus. A judge approved class-action status for the lawsuit, and attorneys began communicating with large numbers of detainees. The filing says it was at that point that the jail banned pens. No one at the sheriff’s office immediately responded to a telephone message seeking comment Monday.