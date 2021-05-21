GBI: Jacksonville man captured in Georgia, will face 2 murder charges for man’s death

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced the arrest of Willie James Rogers of Jacksonville who was tracked down in Montgomery County earlier this week.

On Monday, May 17, Georgia investigators say Rogers, 35, shot and killed 20-year-old Zacheriah Wright of Toombs County.

Wright, according to his obituary, attended Toombs County Schools where he played football, wrestled, played baseball and soccer, and loved the Bulldogs.

The GBI said Rogers is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is currently incarcerated at the Toombs County Detention Center.