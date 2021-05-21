newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Empire of Sin’s first expansion Make It Count is coming later this year

vg247.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleParadox Interactive and Romero Games announced during today’s PDXCon Remixed showcase that Empire of Sin will receive its first paid expansion later this year. Titled Make It Count, the Empire of Sin expansion will introduce a new boss, Meyer “the Accountant” Lansky. It will also introduce new gangsters called “the...

www.vg247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meyer Lansky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Pc Game#Paradox Interactive#Racket#Fixers#Empire Of Sin#Sin Expansion#Count#Launch#Missions#Mod Support#Game Features#Mods#The Game#Combat#Breweries#Fighting Sequences#Money#Blackmail#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Might be a Megaton Release, Despite Being a Remaster

With a new generation of gaming hardware always comes a new crop of interesting games, many of which will be new IP. But with that will also come new capabilities for us to enjoy classics in new ways. Given that, and the fact that remasters are super popular these days, even when they are of games that aren’t even really that old, it should be no surprise that the original Mass Effect trilogy is getting the remastered treatment. While it’s true the Mass Effect games aren’t even really all that old and still generally look pretty good, Surely, there’s nothing inherently wrong with those games getting a new coat of paint and seeing official releases on more modern hardware. In fact, there’s a lot of good things about that which we’ll be going over, but considering that this is a remastered collection of a trilogy of games that are debatably some of the better games ever made, there is even more to be excited for. With that in mind, it’s fair to say that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition could very well be one of the bigger game releases of the year.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Might Eventually Add Mass Effect 3 Multiplayer

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is finally here, and it seems that BioWare have gone out of their way to make sure that it lives up to its name. With multiple improvements and tweaks big and small, it improves upon the original trilogy in several ways, while it also packages almost all content released for the original trilogy into a single package. That includes over 40 DLC across three games- but there are some things that have been left out, of course.
Retailcogconnected.com

Observer: System Redux is Getting a Physical Edition This July

A Cyberpunk Nightmare Prepares to Invade the Physical World. Newer, bigger, and better than ever, Observer: System Redux brought new life to the cold sci-fi/horror world of Observer, and now it’s about to arrive in a whole new dimension–by which we mean, Bloober Team and Koch Media have teamed up to give this terrifying cyberpunk game a physical release. If you haven’t already gotten your hands on the definitive edition of this chilling vision of the future, now is a great opportunity to do that. After all, the only thing better than a good cyberpunk/horror game is a good cyberpunk/horror game you can hold in your hands, hang up on your wall, or cuddle like a teddy bear. Not that we recommend cuddling the physical edition of Observer: System Redux. That seems like a recipe for terrible dreams, and if you’re into that, you can just watch this uncanny accolades trailer for the same effect.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Which is Better: a Drakengard Collection or a New NieR?

Ever since the release of NieR Automata in 2017, Yoko Taro’s peculiar brand of strange, odd, sad and action has enjoyed a healthy amount of popularity. Both Nier Automata and now the remastered NieR Replicant have moved a not insignificant number of units. NieR Replicant isn’t as popular as its pseudo-predecessor, but one could still say it had a strong launch considering that its status as the updated version of a somewhat obscure action RPG.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Empire of Sin Precinct Update coming for free, will add mod support

Empire of Sin launched five months ago to fairly rocky reception. Our reviewer gave it a 6/10, and it’s currently sitting at mixed on Steam. This is why it’s great that the game is still receiving support that can help improve it some. The game’s developer and publisher announced a new update today. This update shouldn’t be confused with the other update that’s launching for the game today, called the Gangster Update. The Gangster Update adds in a bunch of improvements, such as improved missions, better weapon proficiency, better controller support, and more.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Subnautica: Below Zero Releases Today On All Platforms

With the advent of open-world exploration games, an ocean-centered setting feels right. With titles having underwater sections and places that have always existed, a true world had yet to be seen. That was until Unknown Worlds’ Subnautica which transformed the genre as they saw it. Originally published in 2014 through Steam’s early access, the title garnered lots of attention for breaking the mold. With a bit of deep-sea existentialism, it’s the right blend of sandbox and survival horror.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Can I install each Mass Effect Legendary Edition game separately?

Since the Mass Effect Legendary Edition consists of three games, one would think there’d be an option to install them separately. After all, space is at a premium, and given that the PC requirements list a 120 GB install size, it’d be nice to cut that into a third. Unfortunately, there aren’t many options when it comes to a custom install.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Elyon's First Closed Beta Now Funning In Europe & North America

Kakao Games and Bluehole Studio have launched the first closed beta for Elyon this week as they test out the system. The beta is currently in progress and will be running through May 10th in both North America and Europe. Players will be able to play all the game's general contents localized in English as the team tests out everything they can with an active roster. During the weekend, players can also experience massive scale Realm Wars and Clan vs Clan Wars. You can read more about what's happening in the beta right now down below.
Video GamesLifehacker

This Free Mod Adds 'World of Warcraft' Zones to 'Valheim'

Valheim players worried about all the time they’re spending outside of World of Warcraft can now kill two birds with one stone. Thanks to a new—free—mod, you can explore the beloved realms of Azeroth from within everyone’s favorite Viking survival game. The free mod, called Valheim of Warcraft, doesn’t change...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Rimworld Mass Effect Mod 'Rim Effect' Released

Get ready for a very interesting gaming mash-up: Rim Effect is a RimWorld Mass Effect mod that overhauls the game with content from BioWare's iconic RPG series — and it just went live!. As you may know, RimWorld is a game that's all about managing a base with a bunch...
Video GamesGamespot

Monster Hunter Digital Event Coming May 26 With Details On Rise And Wings Of Ruin

The next Monster Hunter Digital Event is coming soon. Capcom has announced that the latest installment in its video series is lined up for May 26, 2021. Viewers can expect new details on Monster Hunter Rise's 3.0 update, along with more news about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The showcase is slated to begin May 26 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. It'll be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube, and we'll have all the info as it's announced.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Metro Exodus is the first PC game to utilise PS5’s DualSense features

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition is the first major PC game to add full support for PS5’s DualSense controller. Developer 4A added the DualSense support via an update released on Friday. As demonstrated in the video below, the PC version now makes use of the PS5 controller’s unique features such as its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Currently, it appears that the features only work while in wired mode.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Laxidaze is a funky cyberpunk mash-up of Pokémon and Persona

A group of indie developers are fusing elements of Pokémon and Persona into a big cyber-funk extravaganza. It’s called Laxidaze, and it’s caused enough buzz to help the team hit its funding goal on Kickstarter in just two days. The monster-taming action-RPG’s story is set in motion when you quit...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Achievement list. There are 42 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 2 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. Shyish Tamed Complete 1st Death Encounter...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Days Gone: How To Unlock The Bonus Ending | Best Ending Guide

There’s more to the ending of Days Gone — after you’ve completed the final mission, there’s still something waiting for you in the open-world. There’s a final bombastic twist to the story that we’re not going to spoil here, but we will explain how to find it. In Days Gone,...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sega’s Virtua Fighter eSports Game Gets Announcement Livestream on May 27th

Information about Sega’s new Virtua Fighter title has been leaking out for a while now. The company first revealed a teaser trailer for the game at Tokyo Game Show last month, but didn’t provide much information about what it was, or if it was even a game at all. At the time, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi described described it as “a project commemorating the 60th year anniversary of [Sega]” that would begin in Japan and would be a “restart” focused on eSports and competitive play.”