However, Elon noted that Tesla will not sell the existing Bitcoin investment as they plan to use it once the mining shifts to renewable and greener energy sources. Bitcoin price slid as much as 15%, below $50,000, after Elon Musk halted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) purchases with the cryptocurrency due to environmental concerns. The asset shed over 10k in a few hours, with over $365 billion wiped out in the liquidation. Consequently, almost the whole cryptocurrency market was affected by the announcement that was a huge bombshell to the industry amid a bull market.