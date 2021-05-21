The High-Performance "Country Club" Memberships We're After

During this unprecedented time, travel’s been limited. We’re itching to get out of town, get behind the wheel, and set our sights on the open road. Better yet, we’re looking at the closed roads. Track clubs have become the new country clubs—more high-octane, to be sure, and way more fun. No speed limits, no construction zones, and although we can’t guarantee you won’t hit some light traffic—things like that tend to happen in pit lane—these are the best track clubs across the country to join right now.