Indianapolis, IN

Grand Valley softball on brink of College World Series after beating No. 7 Indianapolis

By Steve Kaminski
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Valley State University is one win away from next week’s NCAA Division II World Series in Denver. The Lakers, ranked 13th in the nation, blanked seventh-ranked University of Indianapolis 6-0 Friday in Allendale. Next up is Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against the winner of today’s Indianapolis vs. Hillsdale’s game, and a victory would send the Lakers to Colorado. Either Indianapolis or Hillsdale would have to beat GVSU a second time Saturday afternoon to advance.

