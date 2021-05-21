Grand Valley softball on brink of College World Series after beating No. 7 Indianapolis
Grand Valley State University is one win away from next week’s NCAA Division II World Series in Denver. The Lakers, ranked 13th in the nation, blanked seventh-ranked University of Indianapolis 6-0 Friday in Allendale. Next up is Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against the winner of today’s Indianapolis vs. Hillsdale’s game, and a victory would send the Lakers to Colorado. Either Indianapolis or Hillsdale would have to beat GVSU a second time Saturday afternoon to advance.www.mlive.com