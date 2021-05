Maybe the world wasn't ready for the Gories. During the Detroit rock 'n roll trio's initial run, their shows were famously low on attendance until the band was near their final breaking point. Though a brilliantly filthy garage band whose influence continues to be felt in the beer-soaked subgenre, the six years the Gories had performed between the late-'80s and early-'90s were nearly a dead zone for their style in terms of widespread popularity. (If this weren't the case, bands like the Trashwomen and the Mummies might have gotten a lot more exposure.) Same for the years frontman Mick Collins played in the heavier, darker Blacktop and much sloppier vehicle the Screws. In the midst of these projects, Collins had the concept for a "singles band" with a baritone guitarist, a bass guitarist, and two drummers; a different flavor from the low-end-free Gories. He named this group the Dirtbombs, brought out of mothballs from a Gories side-project he started in 1992.