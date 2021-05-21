newsbreak-logo
When new technology is no match for old-school medical tests

By Patrick Connolly, MD
KevinMD.com
 4 days ago

Today, thankfully, modern technology and processes can deliver a quick diagnosis and treatment, often saving the patient's life and about two weeks of brutal suffering. Technology is essential, but attention to detail and clear communication save as many lives as flashy new innovations. The neurological exam remains an essential —...

www.kevinmd.com
One Patient's Journey To Knee Replacement: New Jersey Woman Returns To Active, Pain-Free Living After Knee Surgery With Active Robot Technology By THINK Surgical Available At Hackensack University Medical Center

FREMONT, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic active robot surgery, commemorates National Arthritis Awareness Month, which is recognized throughout the month of May. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), arthritis is one of the most widespread health conditions in the United States, affecting about one in four adults or more than 54 million men and women. People like Eugenia Dziopa, who has always been an avid walker, enjoying daily strolls around her neighborhood in northern New Jersey. Two years ago, she began experiencing pain in her left knee from degenerative arthritis.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Detect Adverse Events and Medication Errors Using Technology

Digital tools can help pharmacists and other health care providers ensure effective and safe drug use. Technology has changed the practice of pharmacy. Many systems are now part of an ever-increasingly interfaced or integrated health care system allowing the electronic exchange of prescriptions from electronic health records (EHRs) to the pharmacy information system and bidirectional data exchange for many items, such as lab results and test information. With meaningful use of automated distribution cabinet databases, EHR efforts, electronic data exchange, and smart pump technology, the availability of data to use for addressing and preventing adverse medication events has grown.1,2 Use of these systems has allowed a data-rich environment to store and retrieve reporting. Mining data is becoming easier and can be used as a tool to identify adverse medication events or potential events.3,4.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

Motek Medical Standardizes Scalable Display Technologies for Military Rehabilitation

Motek Medical, a division of DIH, develops rehabilitation equipment that patients experience in a virtual reality environment. Based in The Netherlands, Motek Medical works closely with clinicians and therapists to create innovative devices — like the Computer Assisted Rehabilitation Environment (CAREN) system, designed to enhance clinical and research setups. CAREN...
San Antonio, TXforthoodsentinel.com

Medical Test, Evaluation Activity tests ophthalmic slit lamp

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity, formally named the U.S. Army Medical Department Board, conducted a customer test of an ophthalmic slit lamp. The test was conducted for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at the Deployable Medical System Equipment for Training site, Camp Bullis.
ElectronicsNews-Medical.net

New COVID-19 testing technology is a cheaper, faster alternative to tube-based RT-PCR tests

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain shortages of reagents and test kits have limited the rapid expansion of clinical testing needed to contain the virus. Investigators have developed and validated a new microchip real-time technology platform that uses 10-fold less reagents compared to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-approved tube-based RT-PCR tests, and reports results in as little as 30 minutes. Its accuracy was 100 percent predictive in clinical samples, investigators explain in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, published by Elsevier.
Public Healthmobihealthnews.com

UPenn Medical School develops low cost COVID-19 test called RAPID

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine have developed a diagnostic test for COVID-19 made of scalable materials that can deliver results within minutes at a fraction of the cost of other tests. Called RAPID 1.0 (Real-time Accurate Portable Impedimetric Detection prototype 1.0), the test was developed as...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CMS delays rule for breakthrough medical technologies for 2nd time

CMS further delayed a final rule that aims to speed up FDA approval for Medicare coverage of breakthrough medical devices and technologies. The Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology rule will be delayed until Dec. 15. CMS made the announcement in an interim final rule scheduled to be filed in the federal register May 18.
Technologyallnetarticles.com

Technology in Healthcare: How Software Improves Medical Practice?

In past years, healthcare had made a huge breakthrough. Doctors learned how to fight infectious diseases and mastered new means of surgical intervention. We no longer have smallpox, we have forgotten what the plague is, we know how to transplant a heart. But, alas, medicine has not yet solved all problems. Today, it faces challenges as large as a century ago. And healthcare software development companies help medical professionals in battling them.
Scienceoptimistdaily.com

Modified HIV virus is promising therapy for rare immunodeficiency condition

Children born with severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome (SCID) have traditionally been treated with intense rounds of antibiotics to help manage the disease, but even with this therapy, everyday pathogens can be deadly and the antibiotics are only a short-term fix. Fortunately, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles have come up with a strategy to replace patients’ mutated genes with healthy ones.
Healthmeddeviceonline.com

Overcoming The Demand Standoff: How To Help Speed Adoption Of Innovative Medical Technology

Physicians and insurers serve as agents of change in a complex system of the introduction and adoption of new and breakthrough technologies in healthcare. And yet, they are also subject to a chicken and egg stalemate that can block the utilization of those breakthroughs. Despite new breakthrough technologies being cost-effective and easy to use, as well as helping patients avoid surgeries, rehabilitation, and opioid exposure, many patients won’t get the coverage they need to access it due to the peculiarities of the physician–insurer relationship.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

ACC: Ultrasound Renal Denervation Cuts BP in Med-Resistant HTN

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Ultrasound renal denervation reduces blood pressure compared with a sham procedure among patients with hypertension resistant to a standardized triple combination pill, according to a study published online May 16 in The Lancet to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held virtually from May 15 to 17.
HealthWashington Post

A dentist’s viselike pain signaled a nearly invisible disorder

For more than a year, Tara Zier waited in vain for the viselike tightness in her chest and the pain in her neck to subside. The life of the Northern Virginia dentist had imploded in October 2014 when her former husband, the father of her children who were then 11 and 13, killed himself. The shocking act unleashed a cascade of investigations into the investment firm executive and his financial problems.
Winston-salem, NCdoctorslounge.com

ACC: Tailored Rehab Beneficial for Heart Failure in Seniors

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For older patients with decompensated heart failure, a tailored rehabilitation intervention results in greater improvement in physical function than usual care, according to a study published online May 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held virtually from May 15 to 17.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Effects of Comprehensive Geriatric Care Models on Postoperative Outcomes in Geriatric Surgical Patients

Aparna Saripella; Sara Wasef; Mahesh Nagappa; Sheila Riazi; Marina Englesakis; Jean Wong; Frances Chung. Background: The elderly population is highly susceptible to develop post-operative complications after major surgeries. It is not clear whether the comprehensive geriatric care models are effective in reducing adverse events. The objective of this systematic review and meta-analysis is to determine whether the comprehensive geriatric care models improved clinical outcomes, particularly in decreasing the prevalence of delirium and length of hospital stay (LOS) in elderly surgical patients.
Healthboundarycreektimes.com

2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

A second person in B.C. has been diagnosed with a rare blood-clotting disorder after receiving a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The man, in his 40s, is currently recovering in a Fraser Health region hospital, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday (May 13). Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic, or...