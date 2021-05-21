When new technology is no match for old-school medical tests

Digital tools can help pharmacists and other health care providers ensure effective and safe drug use. Technology has changed the practice of pharmacy. Many systems are now part of an ever-increasingly interfaced or integrated health care system allowing the electronic exchange of prescriptions from electronic health records (EHRs) to the pharmacy information system and bidirectional data exchange for many items, such as lab results and test information. With meaningful use of automated distribution cabinet databases, EHR efforts, electronic data exchange, and smart pump technology, the availability of data to use for addressing and preventing adverse medication events has grown.1,2 Use of these systems has allowed a data-rich environment to store and retrieve reporting. Mining data is becoming easier and can be used as a tool to identify adverse medication events or potential events.3,4.