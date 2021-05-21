Buddy Guy’s Grammys

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(guitar twanging) - Then he does... (guitar twanging) Then he does the whole (indistinct) King, like, been doing it. (guitar twanging) (guitar twanging) ♪ Oh, you're damn right, I've got the blues ♪ ♪ From my head, down, down to my shoes ♪ ♪ Damn right, damn right, damn right, damn right, damn right ♪ ♪ Damn right, I've got the blues ♪ ♪ You know, I can't win ♪ Cause I don't have a thing to lose ♪ ♪ Look it here ♪ Make it so funky they can smell it ♪ - I won a Grammy for 'Damn Right, I've Got The Blues'. Which is my first one.

Dive into the career of the legendary blues guitarist, a pioneer of Chicago's West Side sound and major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Featuring new performances and interviews with Carlos Santana and more.
