Buddy Guy’s Grammys
(guitar twanging) - Then he does... (guitar twanging) Then he does the whole (indistinct) King, like, been doing it. (guitar twanging) (guitar twanging) ♪ Oh, you're damn right, I've got the blues ♪ ♪ From my head, down, down to my shoes ♪ ♪ Damn right, damn right, damn right, damn right, damn right ♪ ♪ Damn right, I've got the blues ♪ ♪ You know, I can't win ♪ Cause I don't have a thing to lose ♪ ♪ Look it here ♪ Make it so funky they can smell it ♪ - I won a Grammy for 'Damn Right, I've Got The Blues'. Which is my first one.www.pbs.org