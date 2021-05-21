newsbreak-logo
Maple Heights, OH

3 juveniles in custody in Maple Heights double homicide

By Ian Cross, Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
All three juvenile suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shootings of two men in Maple Heights earlier this month are now in custody, according to police.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to the fatal double shooting. He is currently at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, two other juveniles wanted in connection with the homicides, a male and a female, were taken into custody, police said.

The fatal shooting happened on May 8 around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Gardenview Drive and Mayville Avenue.

The victims were identified as Ryan Tyler, 31, and Zachery Cutner, 29.

While police say the main suspects believed to have perpetrated the crime are off the street, the investigation and prosecution continue.

Police thanked those who provided tips and information that helped lead to the suspects.

