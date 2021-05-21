newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labelle, FL

Hendry deputies make arrest in pawn shop robbery, still searching for stolen firearms

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3si589_0a7LIK1e00

A LaBelle man has been arrested for robbing a pawn shop dressed as law enforcement and restraining victims.

Hendry deputies arrested 36-year-old Raynaldo Ray Quiroga of 6505 State Road 29, at 11:15 p.m., on May 20.

MORE: Deputies still looking for suspect in Labelle pawn shop robbery

On Wednesday, May 19, Hendry County deputies responded to an armed robbery at Capital Pawn, 302 W. Hickpochee Ave., in LaBelle, shortly after the shop opened at 9 am.

Eye witnesses told deputies a man entered the shop dressed in a green sheriff’s deputy uniform, a tactical vest a badge, and duty belt equipped with what was believed to be a firearm.

They say he detained a customer and two Capital Pawn employees. All three were put in hand restraints and placed on the ground. Once everyone was secured, the man entered a restricted area of the store and removed five handguns and an assault-style rifle. He took the guns and left the store in a vehicle that fled the area in an unknown direction.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Agents with the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms initiated a joint investigation to expedite an arrest. Information led them to the residence on SR 29 South, where deputies met with Quiroga's girlfriend, Ruby Nieves. He was not home at the time.

A search of the property revealed several pieces of evidence in Quiroga's vehicles which were used in the robbery. They also discovered several pieces of evidence to further their investigation.

Quiroga, is facing charges of Robbery with a Firearm, 3 Counts of Kidnapping, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Use of Firearm during Commission of Felony, Grand Theft of Firearms, Tampering with Evidence and Tampering with Witness.

Quiroga is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail with no bond.

At this time, Investigators have not yet, recovered the firearms stolen during the robbery.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking anyone with any information to please call Crimestoppers, at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Additionally, ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of firearms stolen during this armed robbery.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Labelle, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Labelle, FL
County
Hendry County, FL
Hendry County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Pawn Shop#Guns#Armed Robbery#Stolen#Felony Theft#Handguns#Grand Theft#Capital Pawn#Crimestoppers#Atf#Commission Of Felony#Hendry County Deputies#Hendry Deputies#Suspect#Man#Convicted Felon#Assault#Eye Witnesses#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

NAACP visits Lee County Jail after fire

The local NAACP received two dozen calls from concerned family members after a fire broke out at the Lee County Jail Wednesday night. The president did a walk-through of the facility and reassured families that inmates who needed medical attention were properly treated.
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Hendry County, FLWINKNEWS.com

1 dead in crash on Flaghole Rd in Hendry County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash off US-27 in Hendry County Thursday night. According to FHP, state troopers are on Flaghole Road near US-27, where one person is confirmed to have died in a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The crash is west of Clewiston.
Clewiston, FLWINKNEWS.com

5-year-old shot in Clewiston now stable, sheriff says

Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting in Clewiston that killed one child and sent a second child to a trauma center Friday afternoon. On Saturday, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the 5-year-old child flown to a trauma center is now in stable condition. The shooting was reported as...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Vice

Principal Caught on Video Beating a 6-Year-Old With a Paddle

A Florida school principal caught on video beating a first-grader with a paddle and verbally abusing her, as a staff member held the girl down, won’t be punished—and the state attorney even said the child and her mom had been treated with “respect.”. State Attorney Amira Fox said 37-year-old Melissa...
Florida StatePosted by
WHYI Y100

No Charges For Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Girl In Viral Video

The Florida elementary school principal who spanked a 6-year-old girl with a paddle will not be prosecuted for the act, according to the Associated Press (AP) via NBC 6. The mother of the child was called to Central Elementary School in Clewiston because the girl was accused of causing damage to a computer screen on April 13. The mother then recorded the spanking on video, which shows Principal Melissa Carter striking the girl's butt with a paddle three times.