Gasport man arrested following sex abuse investigation
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a Gasport man has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.
Deputies say 67-year-old Gary Pencille was arrested following a month-long investigation into sexual abuse claims.
Pencille was charged with the following
- Criminal Sexual Act 1st degree
- Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child 1st degree
- Sexual Abuse 1st degree
Pencille is being held at Niagara County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.