Gasport, NY

Gasport man arrested following sex abuse investigation

By Paul Ross
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a Gasport man has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

Deputies say 67-year-old Gary Pencille was arrested following a month-long investigation into sexual abuse claims.

Pencille was charged with the following

  • Criminal Sexual Act 1st degree
  • Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child 1st degree
  • Sexual Abuse 1st degree

Pencille is being held at Niagara County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Crime & Safety
