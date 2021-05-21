Gasport man arrested following sex abuse investigation

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a Gasport man has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

Deputies say 67-year-old Gary Pencille was arrested following a month-long investigation into sexual abuse claims.

Pencille was charged with the following



Criminal Sexual Act 1st degree

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child 1st degree

Sexual Abuse 1st degree

Pencille is being held at Niagara County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.