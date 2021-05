Fast food restaurants are notorious for swapping items in and out. Your favorite burger from the late '90s: Yep, probably locked away in a vault somewhere. Giants like Burger King, Wendy's, and McDonald's are really good at waiting until just the right moment to re-market the nostalgic (and delicious) foods that their customers have been missing. Take, for example, the Burger King Rodeo Burger — for many fans of this flavorful staple, its reintroduction to the BK menu was a long time coming.