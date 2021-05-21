newsbreak-logo
John Collins: First playoff series is a chance to prove myself

By Dukes, Bell
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta Hawks Forward John Collins joined Dukes & Bell to talk about the upcoming playoff series against the Knicks and how big is this postseason for his future with this being a contract year for him. When Collins was asked about how big this postseason is for him in regards...

ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
