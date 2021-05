CLALLAM COUNTY – The ongoing search for 41-year-old Joshua Simiskey, missing since October of 2019, recently yielded new information by way of a hand drawn map that claimed he was buried on a property on Kacee Way in Port Angeles. Despite a massive dig by law enforcement using an excavator, no body was found. The Sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King describes the creator of the map as homeless and their whereabouts unknown, though a search is ongoing.