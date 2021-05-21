The billionaire creator of Ethereum already expected the collapse of cryptocurrencies

In a week where $1 trillion was wiped from the crypto market, many have wondered what happens now with the cryptocurrency space.Is this the end of the great 2020/21 rally? Is it just a dip on the way to new all-time highs? And what impact will it have on the industry in general?To answer these questions – and more – we invited two experts to help make sense of the price crash and take questions from our readers about the current chaos.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market We spoke to Dr Iwa Salami,...