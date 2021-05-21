newsbreak-logo
The billionaire creator of Ethereum already expected the collapse of cryptocurrencies

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This week, the world of cryptocurrencies experienced a severe collapse, losing about 35% of its total capitalization in one day . Although this took investors and markets by surprise, Vitalik Buterin , the billionaire creator of Ethereum , revealed that he already expected the bubble to burst.

