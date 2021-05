Mini projectors have been trending on TikTok lately, though not for the reasons you might think. Rather than streaming movies right onto their ceilings or on a screen set up outdoors, some clever folks are using them to project window scenes onto their bedroom walls for a change of scenery. Dubbed the “Fake Window Challenge” (although it’s less of a challenge, and more of a movement), the trend first took off in March when user @nam__p posted a video with the caption “How to use your projector the correct way.” He then projects a gorgeous aquarium shot and calming tropical rain seen through a window beside his bed, transforming his room into a destination of sorts.