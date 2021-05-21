Psaki banters with Fox News host: 'The art of a different kind of deal'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki engaged in a bit of banter with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during Friday's press briefing after Doocy asked if President Biden 's infrastructure negotiations would at some point become "The Art of The Deal."

Doocy noted Psaki referred to the infrastructure negotiations as "the art of seeking common ground" after White House officials presented a $1.7 trillion counterproposal to Republicans on Friday in attempt to secure a bipartisan deal.

"At some point does that become 'The Art of the Deal?' " Doocy asked, citing former President Trump 's famous 1987 book of the same name.

"I don't know, you're the professional here Peter, you're the TV star, you know? " Psaki responded cheekily.

She added, "What’s the Fox chyron going to be?"

When Doocy said "art of seeking common ground" would be a bit lengthy, Psaki agreed to dub it "the art of the deal."

"I think that’s a headline," Doocy said.

Psaki retorted, "Well there you go, art of a different kind of deal — a deal for the working people. Glad we could work that out."

Doocy and Psaki have engaged in banter on various occasions since the press secretary took her position.

The $1.7 trillion counterproposal offered by the Biden administration marks a $550 billion reduction in price, compared to Biden's original $2.3 trillion plan which sought to provide funding for clean energy and broadband expansion as well as "traditional infrastructure" including bridges, roads, and railways.

Republicans and Democrats have objected to the size and the measures in Biden's infrastructure plan, calling for any kind of bill to focus on traditional infrastructure.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) balked at the White House's counter offer on Friday, with a spokesperson for the senator stating, it was "well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support” and said the White House and Senate Republicans continue to disagree on “the definition of infrastructure, the magnitude of proposed spending, and how to pay for it.”

The back and forth is the latest sign that reaching a bipartisan agreement soon may be untenable.