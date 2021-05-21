newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Psaki banters with Fox News host: 'The art of a different kind of deal'

By Sarah Polus
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMm4s_0a7LHjvu00

White House press secretary Jen Psaki engaged in a bit of banter with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during Friday's press briefing after Doocy asked if President Biden 's infrastructure negotiations would at some point become "The Art of The Deal."

Doocy noted Psaki referred to the infrastructure negotiations as "the art of seeking common ground" after White House officials presented a $1.7 trillion counterproposal to Republicans on Friday in attempt to secure a bipartisan deal.

"At some point does that become 'The Art of the Deal?' " Doocy asked, citing former President Trump 's famous 1987 book of the same name.

"I don't know, you're the professional here Peter, you're the TV star, you know? " Psaki responded cheekily.

She added, "What’s the Fox chyron going to be?"

When Doocy said "art of seeking common ground" would be a bit lengthy, Psaki agreed to dub it "the art of the deal."

"I think that’s a headline," Doocy said.

Psaki retorted, "Well there you go, art of a different kind of deal — a deal for the working people. Glad we could work that out."

Doocy and Psaki have engaged in banter on various occasions since the press secretary took her position.

The $1.7 trillion counterproposal offered by the Biden administration marks a $550 billion reduction in price, compared to Biden's original $2.3 trillion plan which sought to provide funding for clean energy and broadband expansion as well as "traditional infrastructure" including bridges, roads, and railways.

Republicans and Democrats have objected to the size and the measures in Biden's infrastructure plan, calling for any kind of bill to focus on traditional infrastructure.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) balked at the White House's counter offer on Friday, with a spokesperson for the senator stating, it was "well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support” and said the White House and Senate Republicans continue to disagree on “the definition of infrastructure, the magnitude of proposed spending, and how to pay for it.”

The back and forth is the latest sign that reaching a bipartisan agreement soon may be untenable.

The Hill

The Hill

218K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Peter Doocy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Art#Banter#Senate Republicans#Press Briefing#Press Secretary#Jen#Democrats#The White House#President Biden#Star#Deal#White House Officials#Pic#Bipartisan Support#R W#Bill#Psaki Banters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.
U.S. Politicsthenewcivilrightsmovement.com

Jen Psaki Buries Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Trying to ‘Disprove a Negative’ Is ‘Never the Responsible Approach’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was challenged by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who regularly tries to create news, often by leaning into right wing conspiracy theories, as he did on Thursday. “House Republicans are claiming that they have ‘significant circumstantial evidence’ that COVID-19 originated in a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Infrastructure deal imperiled by differences on financing

President Biden and Republican lawmakers say they’re making progress on an infrastructure package but still disagree on one key area: how to pay for it. Biden said he was encouraged after meeting with top congressional leaders about the infrastructure deal on Wednesday, but the meeting didn’t delve into financing for the package. The president met Thursday with Republican senators but again suggested the discussion would focus on the scope of the package.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

You will never believe what Jen Psaki called Joe Biden

Listening to the exchange between Fox New’s Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the administration’s sudden announcement that masks were no longer necessary for vaccinated people, it was hard to tell what was worse: Psaki’s prevarication and condescension, or the way she referred to Biden. Having thought about it for a little while, though, I’m pretty sure it was the name Psaki gave to Biden.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

With Meghan MCain Out, The View Freely Takes Aim at Fox News

When the cat’s away, the mice will play. On Friday, Meghan McCain took a day off from The View to recover from her second COVID shot, giving her co-hosts free rein to take down Fox News. The panel was clear that the conservative network’s “campaign of misinformation” is harming not just viewers, but the country at large, as its hosts have spread false claims about the vaccine, President Biden, and voter fraud. “It’s hurting the [Republican] party. I think it’s hurting the country. I think it’s hurting democracy. I think it’s hurting journalism,” said Ana Navarro, as she railed against “Faux News.”
U.S. PoliticsBay News 9

Psaki: Biden to ship 20 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad

President Joe Biden’s administration plans to ship 20 million doses of domestically-authorized COVID-19 vaccines abroad in the coming weeks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday. Biden will "be announcing that the United States will send 20 million doses authorized for use in the United States to help countries...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki won't say if Biden has seen Israeli intel on AP Gaza building

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday declined to say whether President Biden has viewed intelligence that the Israeli government says it shared with the U.S. justifying an airstrike targeting a building that housed the Associated Press in Gaza. “I’m not going to be in a position now or...
Washington StatePosted by
KRMG

Let's face it: Washington adjusts to new mask guidance

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jill Biden says finally going mask-free feels like “we're moving forward.” A Republican senator says going unmasked "certainly helps the flow of conversation.”. But the conversation on the House floor on Friday approached sniping as lawmakers objected to being required to keep masking up until all...