Shoppers love to find deals. From coupon clipping to money-saving apps, we love to buy things on sale. While you'll always be on the lookout for deals, sometimes the best deal is in your wallet. The right credit card can save you money on every purchase. In fact, the best credit cards for shopping can earn 5% or more in cashback rewards.