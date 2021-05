Chocolate is the answer to nearly every problem — it can cheer you up, make a dull day brighter, and even help you celebrate a special occasion. Speaking of chocolate, Snickers has been around for so long that nearly everyone you know is probably familiar with the brand and its peanut-based chocolate bars. According to Today, Snickers is a classic favorite because the chocolate has a nougat base that's created with the help of ingredients like vanilla, sugar, and egg whites. It also has a caramel layer that's expertly mixed with peanuts before the chocolate bar is generously covered with milk chocolate.