The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now for a Pandemic Rebound

Metals and mining stocks have been recovering nicely over the past few months, spurred by investors’ rising interest in precious metals in the face of rising inflation and potential federal spending on infrastructure projects. Hence, investors seeking to capitalize on the rising metal prices should consider betting on mining stocks Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL), Centerra Gold (CGAU), Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS), and Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGF). They are each still trading at a reasonable price.The metals and mining industry took a hit in the first half of last year as the COVID-19 pandemic halted production and manufacturing around the globe. An improving global economy is now lending support to metal prices because they are an essential part of the industrial sector. Hence, the mining space has already started to recover and now seems poised to grow significantly in the coming months. Notably, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) has returned 32.4% so far this year, compared to the broader market S&P 500’s 11.7% gains.