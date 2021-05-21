Re: And Logoleo Goes YARD!!!

Wendle went 4-for-6 with two solo home runs Thursday against the Orioles. Wendle opened and closed the scoring for the Rays on Thursday by slugging a home run in the second and eighth innings. It was the first time Wendle has gone yard since April 18. However, he now has three multi-hit games in his last four starts, and he's racked up six runs scored, four RBI and one stolen base in that same four-game span. Despite his lack of recent power production, Wendle has maintained an impressive .309/.354/.537 line with 28 runs scored and 20 RBI across 147 plate appearances.