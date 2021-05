I understand the frustration and real fears expressed by the Historic Rawson Circle District. I have seen my neighborhood take what they weren’t looking forward to. I moved into a quiet, nice neighborhood on Westgate in Fairfield Subdivision. Later on, around the corner on Beattie, down the street from beautiful, well-kept homes, a private school, church school, church and nursing home, apartment complex, were built and traffic got a lot heaver. Then someone took down the “No Thru Trucks” signs here when I moved, and for many years, and without our knowledge or input, this became a racetrack for ambulance, firetruck, and emergency vehicles, just over the hill, with a stop sign on each end of the block.