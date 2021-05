This years $1.675M project will begin in mid-June, depending on the weather. Each year, the Road Services Department evaluates and grades the Township roads to assess their need for improvements - from micro-surfacing and pothole repair to complete re-paving. This system ensures that all Township roads are on a schedule for maintenance and improvements before becoming to deteriorated and posing a safety hazard. There will inevitably be some inconveniences while work is being performed in your neighborhood and we ask for your patience as our crews work to get the projects done as efficiently and safely as possible. As we get a more firm schedule for each road, residents will be notified.