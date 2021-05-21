PARTING SHOT: Sportswriting is more than just writing about sports
Sports have always been bigger than just wins and losses. They play a prominent role in our lives and are deeply interwoven into the very fabric of our society. Countless sociocultural issues are inextricably linked to sports, but they don’t always get the attention they deserve. Over the course of three years writing for The Cavalier Daily’s sports section, I’ve learned firsthand that it's the responsibility of sports journalists to go beyond the box score and shed light on the lesser-known stories within the sports world.www.cavalierdaily.com