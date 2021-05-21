PARTING SHOT: Sportswriting is more than just writing about sports

It was a beautiful day for the District 10 track meet this past Saturday at Slippery Rock University, and Corry had a nice following. Maggie Dow and Tayler Elchynski came to watch teammates Skylar Riedel and Rachel Brady have great efforts. Tayler's mom and dad were there, too. Assistant coach Rachel Cragg, 1988 Slippery Rock grad, was greeted by her college coach Papa who is still going strong. I ran into Liam Cragg at the meet. He recalled the time he ran the 100 against Meadville's Journey Brown. It wasn't close. Liam now works at Erie Brewing Company near Penn State Behrend. He told me Jim Brady works there, too. I also saw Mick Sekerak there, since he drove the Corry bus. He had a long day.