newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

PARTING SHOT: Sportswriting is more than just writing about sports

UV Cavalier Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports have always been bigger than just wins and losses. They play a prominent role in our lives and are deeply interwoven into the very fabric of our society. Countless sociocultural issues are inextricably linked to sports, but they don’t always get the attention they deserve. Over the course of three years writing for The Cavalier Daily’s sports section, I’ve learned firsthand that it's the responsibility of sports journalists to go beyond the box score and shed light on the lesser-known stories within the sports world.

www.cavalierdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#Sports Journalists#Sports Writer#Team Sports#World Football#College Football#Star Sports#The Cavalier Daily#Cavaliers#Sports Articles#Football Team#College Athletics#Sportswriters#Narratives#Off The Field Subjects#Student Athletes#Hard Hitting Issues#Head Coaches#Time#Club Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Former coaches praise pending Ohio State hire Tony Skinn's abilities

In hiring Tony Skinn to fill out his coaching staff, Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann is taking a little leap of faith. Skinn, who spent the last six seasons split evenly between Louisiana Tech and, most recently, Seton Hall, has no direct ties to the Buckeyes, to Holtmann’s coaching tree or to most of Big Ten territory.
BaseballKIMT

It's more than just wins for the Lourdes baseball team

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lourdes baseball team is undefeated this year with 11 wins, but that's not the top priority for this team. "That doesn't really mean that much to us at this point. We're just trying to get better every day and take it one game at a time," says senior shortstop Nolan Jurgenson.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

When the debate about the unwritten rules of a sport is more interesting than the sport itself

It’s probably not good when the most interesting and engaging thing about Major League Baseball is a debate. If you really want to jolt fans, players and managers out of the stupor that comes with games that last more than three hours and feature only occasional spasms of action, have somebody do something that breaks the “unwritten rules’’ of baseball. Then you’ll see MLB turn into a contact sport, a virtual one, something like Australian rules football meets Model United Nations. Something you could watch without need of a pillow.
Hockeyprudentpressagency.com

More than just hockey – a sport

As part of the “Coaches Challenge”, the Dr. Ludwig Koch Foundation and Süddeutsche Zeitung have been searching for specially committed coaches since the beginning of March. The twelve winners selected by the jury, which the Munich Foundation will now support clubs with in their funding for a year, are currently presented at SZ. Here’s Part Six: Nina Stamprau.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

NBC Sports ranks college football's 25 best uniforms

What's the first thing you notice on television when watching college football, the literal fabric within a team's marketing expertise? For the average fan and certainly all players, uniforms are important. Look good, feel good, play good is a phrase once used by Jackson State coach Deion Sanders during his playing days at Florida State when he made the Seminoles' wine and gold iconic.
Penn, PAYork Dispatch Online

Sportsbooks aren't showing much faith in 2021 Penn State, Pitt football teams

Spring practice did not give sportsbooks much confidence that Pitt or Penn State will make too much noise in 2021. As Memorial Day approaches, markets broadly expect both Pat Narducci's Panthers and James Franklin's Nittany Lions to finish below the double-digit win threshold and struggle to compete for their conference crowns. So now might be the time to place a futures bet if you're more hopeful for the coming season.
Charlotte, NCBleacher Report

ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Tuesday marks the start of the 2021 ACC baseball tournament, with three games taking place at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rather than a traditional single- and double-elimination format, the 12 teams in the ACC tournament are divided into four pools. Pool play consists of a round-robin format, with the winner of each pool advancing to the semifinals on Saturday.
College SportsUSA Today

Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett named ACC Coach of the Year

This should not come as a surprise in the least if you have been paying attention to Notre Dame baseball this spring that Link Jarrett was named the ACC‘s Coach of the Year. The Irish finished off the regular season with a road sweep of Virginia Tech, an Atlantic division title, and the top seed in the ACC tournament. A 29-10 overall record, 25-10 in-conference, and most likely a top 8 seed in the NCAA tournament, which would mean the Irish would host a regional in South Bend.
College SportsRegister-Guard

Oregon Ducks women's basketball signs NJCAA all-American forward Chanaya Pinto

The recent replenishing of the Oregon women's basketball roster continued Tuesday with the addition of a decorated junior college forward. Coach Kelly Graves announced the signing of two-time NJCAA all-American Chanaya Pinto, who led Northwest Florida State to its first-ever national championship as a sophomore in 2020-21. The 6-foot-1 Pinto,...
Slippery Rock, PAthecorryjournal.com

District 10 track meet had more to offer than just the competition

It was a beautiful day for the District 10 track meet this past Saturday at Slippery Rock University, and Corry had a nice following. Maggie Dow and Tayler Elchynski came to watch teammates Skylar Riedel and Rachel Brady have great efforts. Tayler's mom and dad were there, too. Assistant coach Rachel Cragg, 1988 Slippery Rock grad, was greeted by her college coach Papa who is still going strong. I ran into Liam Cragg at the meet. He recalled the time he ran the 100 against Meadville's Journey Brown. It wasn't close. Liam now works at Erie Brewing Company near Penn State Behrend. He told me Jim Brady works there, too. I also saw Mick Sekerak there, since he drove the Corry bus. He had a long day.
Maryland StatePosted by
247Sports

Maryland football recruiting: Terps land junior college offensive lineman

Maryland football's recruiting search for an offensive lineman to bolster its unit for next season ended on Wednesday, when junior college center Aric Harris committed to the Terps. Harris is the final member of Maryland's recruiting class for next season is expected to step into the starting spot at center, where Maryland has been searching for a serviceable replacement for departed transfer Johnny Jordan (Virginia Tech.). He announced his commitment on Twitter and will enroll at Maryland in June.
College SportsCulpeper Star Exponent

Virginia Tech squashes BYU to win NCAA softball regional

For the first time in 13 years, the Virginia Tech softball team has won an NCAA regional. The 21st-ranked Hokies squashed Brigham Young 11-3 in a regional final Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The game was called with two outs in the bottom of the fifth because of the lopsided score....
College Sports247Sports

Report: Christian Webster expected to stay at Virginia Tech

For a few weeks there has been smoke around Virginia Tech assistant coach Christian Webster and the Florida Gators. According to Mike Barber of the Richmond-Times Dispatch, it appears that smoke may have dissipated. Barber Tweeted on Wednesday that Virginia Tech basketball “expects assistant coach Christian Webster to be with...
Sportsroarlionsroar.com

Penn State's 2021 Win Total Set at 9 By DraftKings Sportsbook

Penn State's 2021 win total has been set at nine by DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming off the team's first losing season since 2004, setting the mark this high shows the folks out in the desert are expecting a bounce-back year for James Franklin and Co. Penn State will only go as...
Charlotte, NCRoanoke Times

Notre Dame shuts out Virginia Tech in ACC baseball tournament

The Virginia Tech bats were quiet again Wednesday. And now those bats will be silent until next season. Top-seeded and third-ranked Notre Dame beat 12th-seeded Virginia Tech 8-0 in ACC baseball tournament pool play at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hokies went 0-2 in Pool A of the...
College SportsBucky's 5th Quarter

NCAA Basketball Completion Percentages

During the lead-in to March Madness, the NCAA took a lot of fire for inequalities between the men’s and women’s workout space, swag bags and hotel facilities available for tournament participants. Out of an abundance of caution, I looked into how many games the six best basketball conferences scheduled and...