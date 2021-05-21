Kansas City School District Retires Offensive Native American Mascots

To help students learn about the history, culture, and technologies of the Native American tribes on California's North Coast, an educational program called Pathmakers is partnering with Native Makers in the region who are teaching hands-on lesson plans in Humboldt Schools that focus on Native STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math), and Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK). Native Makers such as woodworkers, artists, net makers, and cultural advisors are incorporated into the classroom curriculum, and educational posters showcasing their knowledge and skills will be placed in over 30 schools throughout Humboldt County.