newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Great Debate–Car or Plane? -Gunner

By Gunner
Posted by 
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Every morning at 8:10am, Gwen and I face-off on a new topic, and we're always on opposite sides. The question is--who's side are YOU on? Could be about anything--so far it's been about things like Favorite Chips and whether or not they belong on a sandwich, Whether or not Pets belong in Bed with you at night, and so much more! Sound off in the comments section below and tell us YOUR opinion, and who you think presented their side of the argument the best.

lonestar923.com
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
369
Followers
561
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Debate#Favorite Chips#Car#Dallas Cowboys Great#Bed#Cowboys#Sound#Things#Opposite Sides#Face#Pets#Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
InternetPosted by
LoneStar 92

Was Life Better Before or After The Internet? – Great Debate–Gunner

Every morning at 8:10am, Gwen and I face-off on a new topic, and we're always on opposite sides. The question is--who's side are YOU on? Could be about anything--so far it's been about things like Favorite Chips and whether or not they belong on a sandwich, Whether or not Pets belong in Bed with you at night, and so much more! Sound off in the comments section below and tell us YOUR opinion, and who you think presented their side of the argument the best.
Posted by
LoneStar 92

Over VS Under

Every morning at 8:10am, Gunner and I face-off on a new topic, and we're always on opposite sides. The question is--who's side are YOU on? Could be about anything--so far it's been about things like Favorite Chips and whether or not they belong on a sandwich, Whether or not Pets belong in Bed with you at night, and so much more! Sound off in the comments section below and tell us YOUR opinion, and who you think presented their side of the argument the best.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: The Story of a Poor Blonde Flying In a Two-Seater Plane

What would you do to calm down a person on a crashing plane? Check out what an air traffic controller says to a blonde lady in this hilarious joke. One fine morning, Criselda, an adventure-seeking blonde, boards a two-seater plane. There is no other passenger besides her and the pilot.
Aerospace & DefensePlane & Pilot Magazine

This Incredible Plane: The Pond Racer

Since the return of postwar air racing in 1947, the unlimited division has been dominated by World War II fighters. However, many of these precious airframes have been lost to extreme modifications or accidents over the years. Enter Bob Pond, former Navy pilot and warbird collector, with a better idea. To save these increasingly scarce airframes, he commissioned an incredibly unique unlimited competitor, the Pond Racer.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LoneStar 92

Win a Whataburger Prize Pack with Gwen and Gunner!

Listen mornings at 9:20am all this week for your chance to call in and answer the trivia question with Gwen and Gunner and win! We promise we won't make it super hard to guess the right answer! We want everyone to be a winner and enjoy the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad--so get ready to call in and win!
DrinksPosted by
LoneStar 92

Dr Pepper VS Pepsi

Every morning at 8:10am, Gunner and I face-off on a new topic, and we're always on opposite sides. The question is--who's side are YOU on? Could be about anything--so far it's been about things like Favorite Chips and whether or not they belong on a sandwich, Whether or not Pets belong in Bed with you at night, and so much more! Sound off in the comments section below and tell us YOUR opinion, and who you think presented their side of the argument the best.
InternetPosted by
LoneStar 92

Would You Rather Call Or Text

Every morning at 8:10am, Gunner and I face-off on a new topic, and we're always on opposite sides. The question is--who's side are YOU on? Could be about anything--so far it's been about things like Favorite Chips and whether or not they belong on a sandwich, Whether or not Pets belong in Bed with you at night, and so much more! Sound off in the comments section below and tell us YOUR opinion, and who you think presented their side of the argument the best.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Today's Great Debate: Pineapple or Pepperoni

Pizza toppings are up for debate today. Let me start off by saying I don't dislike pepperoni on my pizza, I pepperoni pizza all the time but if I have my choice I am going to have just cheese and pineapple. Whenever I have a chance to create my own pizza no matter where it is from I order thin crust with just cheese and pineapple.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LoneStar 92

It’s Taco Tuesday Soft VS Hard

Every morning at 8:10am, Gunner and I face-off on a new topic, and we're always on opposite sides. The question is--who's side are YOU on? Could be about anything--so far it's been about things like Favorite Chips and whether or not they belong on a sandwich, Whether or not Pets belong in Bed with you at night, and so much more! Sound off in the comments section below and tell us YOUR opinion, and who you think presented their side of the argument the best.
SoccerPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Bets with a Young Lady in a Bar

John loves going to a bar lounge on Friday evenings to unwind after a busy week at work. He went there one night to watch soccer while sipping on his favorite drink. While at the bar, John became annoyed because his team was losing and mumbled in between the game while yelling, "Can somebody please change the channel, these guys a breaking my heart."
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Woman Heard a Knock at Her Door

When Sally's cat got run over by a stranger, she responded to the sad news with a unique question. The owner was more concerned with her mice problem than with her dead cat. Sally was relaxing in front of the television when she heard a knock at the door. She looked at the clock and saw that it was past 10:00 p.m. and thought it was strange that someone was at her home so late.
Entertainmentjacksonvillefreepress.com

Mother Shares Special Moment With Late Daughter Who Starred In National Delta Campaigns

Source: (www.travelnoire.com)- By Parker Diakite • May 5, 2021 – Whew, this one is a tear-jerker. Delta Air Lines has a series of campaign ads that shows what appears to be everyday people enjoying amenities during their flights. For one mother, it’s bigger than just a friendly reminder. Those ads are some of the last pictures taken of her daughter who died nearly a year ago.
Buying CarsHerald-Times

My Favorite Ride: 'Great to see that the car still exists'

This week, another chapter in the story of a 1966 Oldsmobile Delta 88 convertible. The one Pete Dunn bought new for his wife, kept 14 years or so, then sold to Marion Jacobs for $350. The one Jacobs’ son, Jonathan, drove in high school during the 1980s. The old car...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Deceased drummer propped up behind drum kit kit at his own funeral

Warning: Please be aware that this story contains video footage of a funeral service that might be distressing to some readers. Guyanese drummer, Bonny Brent (real name, Brentnol McPherson), was recently given an unusual send off - by being propped up behind his drum kit at his own funeral. The...
Lifestyleseattlepi.com

Just for fun — Plane Tags

Plane Tags are from MotoArt and are a creative way to recall a bit of history. The company removes metal from fuselages and wings to make luggage tags.
TV & VideosPosted by
LoneStar 92

Are You Binge Watching Anything?

As the weather here in West Texas is beautiful, nice and warm one minute and all we want to do is be outside--and then the next minute it's extremely windy with showers and severe thunderstorms the next--I'm learning slowly but surely that Spring is a very unpredictable season here. Which of course makes for some good "get under the blankets and binge watch some good shows" time! Problem is--we've watched most of what's out there, aside from finding a gem here and there. I know there's a new one out on Netflix called Shadow and Bone that we want to watch.