Meet Yared Nuguse, the New NCAA Record-Holder in the 1500 Meters

Television Talent: Sam Gore (play-by-play) Last Meeting vs. Pepperdine: UCLA won 5-2 on April 14. The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships continue at the USTA National Campus in the Lake Nona community of Orlando, Fla. Wednesday, when the final eight teams vie for spots in the tournament's "Final Four." Fourth-seeded UCLA is set to face off with No. 5 seed Pepperdine in the third match of the day. First serve is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., PT. It marks the fourth meeting of the season between the Los Angeles-area rivals, as the Bruins were victorious in an ITA National Team Indoor Championships consolation match and each side prevailed on its home court. The winner of Wednesday's match will take on No. 1 North Carolina or Duke in the May 21 semifinal round.