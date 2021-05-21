newsbreak-logo
Meet Yared Nuguse, the New NCAA Record-Holder in the 1500 Meters

By Taylor Dutch
RunnersWorld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than a week since Yared Nuguse broke the collegiate record in the men’s 1500 meters, and the magnitude of his accomplishment still hasn’t set in. The unassuming biochemistry major, who won the 1500 meters in a photo finish at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships, said he just wants to make up for lost time after the 2020 COVID-19 cancellations. Now he’s taking advantage of every race opportunity and making history along the way.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports
